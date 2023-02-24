VOID Technologies, a materials science company, has received pre-qualification from How2Recycle, a standardized labeling system, for its new VO+ PE Masterbatch technology. Used for cavitating PE film, the VO+ replaces solid plastic with micro- and nano-scale air pockets to reduce the carbon footprint of high-performance packaging products, without the use of gas injection or mineral fillers.

Thanks to its pre-qualification, the technology is classified as Store Drop-off recyclable in the United States and most of Canada, and North American manufacturers can now use the VO+ PE Masterbatch to help brands achieve their plastics and packaging reduction targets through low density cavitated PE films.

“We’re delighted that VO+ has been found by How2Recycle to be recyclable via Store Drop-Off in the US,” said James Gibson, VOID Technologies’ Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder. “VOID’s unique VO+ technology is helping support the packaging industry’s drive towards greater sustainability.”

VOID’s VO+ PE Masterbatch technology has been developed for specific use in polyethylene Machine Direction Oriented (MDO) film, which is ideal for a range of applications such as laminates, frozen food, wicketed bags, and flow wraps for confectionery.

While the news is certainly cause for excitement, this is only a pre-qualification from How2Recycle, as full qualification is based on the specific film structures used and the contents of the packages.

“This is another key validation step for the recyclability of VO+ films,” continued Gibson. “We now look forward to working alongside film producers, packaging manufacturers and brands to harness the capabilities of VO+ Technology.”

To learn more about VOID Technologies, and its VO+ PE Masterbatch technology, please click here.