Charter Next Generation (CNG), an independent producer of high-performance, specialty films used in flexible packaging and other end-use markets, and Revolution Sustainable Solutions, a sustainable plastic manufacturer and recycler, are collaborating to drive market adoption of commercially available post-consumer, recycled, linear low density polyethylene (PCR-LLDPE) for food and flexible packaging applications.

As demand heightens for sustainable consumer packaging, the two companies are working together with the goal of providing solutions that help brands achieve their corporate global commitments and meet legislative mandates requiring post-consumer content.

“CNG is excited to partner with Revolution to bring food-grade LLDPE post-consumer resins to the market,” said Scott Hammer, CNG’s Director of Corporate Sustainability. “Revolution’s proprietary recycling process, combined with CNG’s expertise in developing films with post-consumer resins enables brands to transition to post-consumer recycled materials without sacrificing performance.”

With both companies being members of the U.S. Plastics Pact, a solutions-driven consortium launched as part of the Ellen MacArthur Foundation’s global Plastics Pact network, Revolution and CNG’s offering fills a need for businesses that package, produce, or sell food products to include PCR content in their flexible film food packaging.

CNG will offer Revolution’s Encore® food-grade PCR-LLDPE resin for application in their film products, which include stand-up pouches, pre-made bags, and roll stock applications for both vertical form fill and seal (VFFS) and horizontal form fill and seal (HFFS) packaging. When produced with Revolution’s high-quality certified PCR resin, CNG films offer 40% or more recycled content, without sacrificing performance.

“We are proud to have developed a process to manufacture and offer high-grade PCR-LLDPE for customers committed to using recycled content in consumer packaging,” said Tammy Rucker, Revolution’s Vice President of Sustainable Materials. “And our partnership with CNG is a significant step forward to narrow the gap in the demand for post-consumer recycled content in plastic packaging for food-contact applications.”

