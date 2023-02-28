Emerald Packaging, a leading produce flexible packaging company, has announced the appointment of Pallavi Joyappa as its new president. Joyappa has been with Emerald Packaging for 17 years, having served in a variety of roles including, Process Control Engineer, Director of Operations, and most recently, Chief Operating Officer.

As COO, Joyappa focused on Emerald Packaging’s strategic initiatives when it came to product development and manufacturing optimization, and she also played a large role in overseeing finance, marketing, and sustainability, all while dealing with the challenges that came with rising demand, pandemic limitations, and inflation.

“Pallavi has stepped up as a leader, spearheading efforts that have allowed Emerald to navigate successfully through challenging economic times and has ultimately helped the company achieve profitability,” said Kevin Kelly, Chief Executive Officer, Emerald Packaging. “Thanks to Pallavi, we have successfully fended off price increases, streamlined the business and gained rebates from suppliers, which helped our bottom line. She has played a critical role in our success, and her appointment as President is a natural extension of the work she has performed for the last couple of years.”

A native of Bangalore, India, Joyappa initially came to Emerald Packaging as an industrial engineer, helping create the company’s first quality program in addition to introducing lean manufacturing. As Director of Operations, she implemented measures that significantly reduced employee injury and helped Emerald earn California Green Business certification.

“Emerald Packaging prides itself on delivering the best quality and service in the flexible packaging industry. Assuming the role of President at a company like this is a privilege for me,” said Joyappa. “I can’t think of a more exciting time to be a part of this fast-growing industry and look forward to advancing on solutions that strengthen our industry leadership place and meet today’s needs of our customers.”

To learn more about Emerald Packaging, please visit www.empack.com.



