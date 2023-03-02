Constantia Flexibles, the third largest producer of flexible packaging worldwide, has signed an agreement to acquire the Polish flexible packaging company Drukpol Flexo.

“We are delighted by this opportunity to invest in the growth of our European flexo printing platform while reinforcing our successful footprint in Poland,” said Pim Vervaat, CEO of Constantia Flexibles.

The acquisition agreement was made on March 2.

“I am convinced that Drukpol Flexo has found the right partner for the future and continues to grow under Constantia Flexibles’ wings,” said the founder and owner of Drukpol Flexo, Zenon Ziemak.

Founded in 1992, the company has grown to 183 employees and is a well-established player in the Polish flexible packaging market with strong capabilities in flexo printing, extrusion lamination, and vertical integration.

Drukpol Flexo mainly serves domestic food and HPC markets for local and international customers. It brings two additional sites close to Poland’s capital, Warsaw. Therefore, it is highly complementary to Constantia Flexibles’ existing sites Constantia Teich Poland in Rogowiec and Constantia ColorCap in Jejkowice.

By becoming part of Constantia Flexibles, Drukpol Flexo has the possibility to continue its growth and enhance its offering with the more sustainable product portfolio of Constantia Flexibles.

Terms were not disclosed. The acquisition is subject to competition clearance and other closing conditions, and completion is expected in the second quarter of 2023.



