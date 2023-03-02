Dow, a leading sustainable materials science company, has partnered with Lion Corporation to bring fully recyclable refill bags to Shokubutsu Monogatari’s shower cream in Thailand. A brand of Lion Corporation, Shokubutsu Monogatari is a Japanese manufacturer of hygiene products and toiletries that aims to support health and hygiene, while also protecting the environment.

Using Dow’s INNATETM TF Polyethylene Resins for Tenter Frame Biaxial Orientation (TF-BOPE), Shokubutsu Monogatari’s shower cream now comes in fully recyclable 200-ml and 500-ml refill bags that help advance the circular economy and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The packaging was developed with the help of Dow Thailand Group’s materials science expertise and SCG Chemicals’ distribution network.

“Providing consumers more sustainable choices can only be possible with the effort and collaboration from the entire value chain,” said Bambang Candra, Asia Pacific commercial vice president, Dow Packaging & Specialty Plastics. “We are excited to collaborate with like-minded partners including Lion Corporation and SCGC, providing Dow with this opportunity to develop the easy-to-recycle refill bag for consumers in Thailand."

"Refill bags are a popular choice in Thailand due to increasing awareness from consumers on the need to reduce plastic waste and carbon emissions. However, due to stringent technical requirements, traditional refill bags are often made of films laminated with multiple kinds of plastics – making it extremely difficult to recycle this packaging,” said Supot Katetopragran, commercial director of Dow Thailand. “Dow's INNATE™ TF-BOPE has durable material properties, offering high toughness and excellent optics for stand-up shelf appeal and touch and feel, enabling the development of a high-performance all-polyethylene structure that can be easily recycled, along with responsible disposal and recycling infrastructure.”

The newly developed recyclable packaging is a milestone for Dow’s breakthrough INNATE™ TF-BOPE resins, enabling traditional hard-to-recycle packaging to be easily integrated into existing recycling streams. The recyclable Shokubutsu Monogatari shower cream refill bags will eventually replace the older bags and are now available for consumers across department stores and supermarkets in Thailand nationwide.

"Lion has always been committed to developing sustainable products and packaging. This is in line with the shifting needs of consumers, as they become increasingly interested in environmentally friendly products,” said Somsak Srisaardrak, SPC Business Executive Manager of Lion (Thailand). "The recyclable refill bag for Shokubutsu Monogatari shower creams is an example of how more sustainable packaging can help to close the loop – through collaboration from business alliances, Dow’s recyclable packaging solution, and support from SCGC. These made the development of Lion Thailand’s first recyclable refill bags possible while ensuring the quality of the product inside the packaging.”

