Glenroy® Inc., a leading converter and printer of sustainable flexible packaging, has announced its investment in state-of-the-art flexographic plate mounting and demounting technology, taking their high-quality standards to even greater heights. Now using the Automatic SAMM 2.0, a machine that has been renowned worldwide for its efficiency and accuracy, Glenroy’s commitment to meeting customer demands is further solidified.

The SAMM 2.0 boasts an improved material loading system with quick changeover capabilities—saving valuable time by minimizing mounting inaccuracies and reducing downtime between jobs. In addition to the SAMM 2.0, Glenroy has also invested in a new Demounter, which allows for safe plate and tape removal, while also being more ergonomic and user-friendly than its predecessors. This helps improve the accuracy of plate mounting as well as how much can be produced per shift.

“The new plate mounting equipment has enabled operators to work autonomously and productively, finding long-term value in the machine due to quicker training times and a simplified daily procedure,” said Don Rahn, Plate Mounter from Glenroy.

Both pieces of the new machinery come equipped with advanced safety features such as emergency stops and anti-jam sensors that can detect any potential issues during operation before they become serious problems, which ensures a productive and secure working environment.

To learn more about Glenroy, please visit www.glenroy.com.



