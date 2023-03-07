Terinex Flexibles, which recently rebranded from QC Flexible Packaging, has started building its new £8-million facility on a three-acre site at the Dove Valley Park corporate campus, near Derby, UK.

This investment from parent company, the OGM Holdings Group, will allow for future ambitious growth and support innovation.

The new factory initially will be 46,000 square feet and will significantly increase the company’s capacity and accommodate the expanding team at Terinex Flexibles. The company is expecting to increase its staff numbers in the first year, with hires across production and engineering. The R&D department will also move from its current location at OGM in Oxford.

The investment will more than double the size of the Terinex Flexibles factory, allowing for new equipment, offices and warehouse space.

“We have already invested in a new Comexi F2 MB flexographic printing press, which will be delivered and commissioned later this year, and we are planning to add another press,” Paul Wightman, group managing director of the OGM Group, said. “In addition to offering greater production volumes, our food, pet food and medical packaging customers will benefit from increased R&D capabilities to support their packaging innovations.”

The new facility will have advanced sustainable energy systems such as a regenerative thermal oxidizer (RTO) that efficiently recovers heat to the printing process for reuse, and the roof will be fitted with solar PV panels for generating power to operate the factory.

In addition, heat will be reclaimed from the compressors to send warm air to the curing room for the lamination process, and the staff and visitor parking lot will have electric charging points.

“The new factory will optimize all of our processes,” Wightman said. “This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for us to build a factory with the best environmental footprint that will allow industry leading productivity and quality. We hope to be ready to move in by the end of the year.”



