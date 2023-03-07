Now more than ever, finding a suitable water-based varnish in the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region has become more challenging.

Supply is limited, and demand continues to grow. A new-and-improved In Mold Labeling (IML) and Overprint Varnish (OVP) solution to protect printed flexible packaging material has just been released to the market. It is cost-effective and offers high protection.

To meet the demand in EMEA, S-One Labels and Packaging has released a Water-based (WB) IML High Gloss OPV and a Water-based IML Silk Matte OPV. These competitively priced solutions can reduce finishing costs and improve the protection of printed flexible packaging material against heat, chemicals and water.

These water-based varnishes offer a finishing solution for a broad scale of applications like paper stand-up pouches, sachets, tea bags, and more. WB IML OPV varnishes can also be used for multiple flexible packaging applications where heat sealability is a finishing requirement. These varnishes also improve scratch resistance and provide a lower Coefficient of Friction on printed surfaces.

For more information or to contact an S-One Labels and Packaging Technical Sales Representative, go to sonelp.com



