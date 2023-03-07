XSYS, one of the world’s the largest suppliers of both flexographic and letterpress prepress solutions, has announced the launch of the nyloflex® FTV Digital, a hard durometer photopolymer plate for flexographic printing of flexible packaging with solvent inks. Developed with inherent flat-top dot technology and a smooth plate surface, the new plate formulation will appeal to customers serving brand owners who require the highest-quality printing of film-based substrates, while also offering maximum flexibility and higher productivity.

“Our customers are under constant pressure to deliver consistent print results quicker and more efficiently,” said Simon Top, Product Manager at XSYS. “With the nyloflex® FTV Digital, XSYS has introduced the latest plate innovation for the printing of high-end flexible packaging. Moreover, the new plate does not require any changes to existing solvent digital washout processing equipment or any additional costs from auxiliaries or consumables.”

In combination with standard bank exposure, the nyloflex® FTV Digital can hold the finest dots, which results in a wider tonal range and excellent solid ink densities. It also improves Overall Equipment Efficiency (OEE) in the print room thanks to its anti-ink filling technology, which allows for longer and cleaner print runs with solvent-based inks.

The new formulation is also less prone to plate swelling, leading to reduced waste and longer durability on press, and it ensures brilliant quality regardless of whether it is exposed using conventional UV-A tube lights or LED UV-A light technology.

“The nyloflex® FTV Digital offers customers the best of both worlds because it is equally efficient in both conventional bank exposure and newer LED systems. Since it also reduces complexity in the plate room, it perfectly complements our portfolio for the high end flexible packaging market,” continued Top. “Next to well-established nyloflex® NEF Digital, which was the first LED-optimized plate for the high-end flexible packaging segment, we can now offer a second LED-optimized plate that also brings excellent print results with bank exposure.”

“As always, XSYS’ goal is to enable our customers to be brilliant and help them reduce complexities in the plate room, while increasing their productivity and quality with best-in-class innovations. We have already received excellent customer feedback proving that with the nyloflex® FTV Digital, we are definitely achieving just that.”

To learn more about XSYS, please visit https://xsysglobal.com/.