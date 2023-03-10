BMG, the world’s leading provider of forming, tooling and automation solutions, has announced the release of the QuadProTM, a paper former that provides the highest production output and lowest scrap rate in the industry by using a patent-pending, continuous forming process. The system is a product of a collaboration among three BMG companies: Brown Machine, Freeman Tooling, and NAS Nalle Automation Systems. Together, these companies brought together state-of-the-art technologies and processes to create an innovative turnkey paper forming, tooling and automation solution that meets industry demand.

When compared to its competition, the QuadProTM achieves up to 3.5 times as much product output, with over 95% yield and under 5% product scrap, and it also produces higher quality products with improved rigidity.

Another significant feature of the QuadProTM is its ability to provide material scoring without cutting blanks while running printed or unprinted paper with automatic continuous decurling and splice detection, enabling easier operation, as no operator adjustments are needed, machine jams are drastically reduced, and product quality is significantly improved.

The system’s automatic splice detection ability also allows it to bypass score and form stations, achieving a faster changeover in the process. Additionally, its servo-controlled score depth adjustment allows for easy on-screen adjustments stored in a recipe for recall, as well as on-the-fly adjustments that reduce downtime. This produces ultraprecise score depth in increments of .0005 inches.

In addition to running printed and unprinted paper, the system can also form plates, bowls, and trays, allowing for a diverse set of products to be produced.

To learn more about BMG, please visit www.BMG-Solutions.com.



