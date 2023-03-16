SkyQuest, a leading growth consulting firm providing market intelligence, commercialization and technology services, has reported that the metalized flexible packaging market is set to grow to $168.5 billion by 2030. The metalized flexible packaging market has gained significant traction in recent years within the food and beverage and pharmaceutical sectors, as governments around the world have placed a strong importance on developing sustainable packaging methods.

Metalized flexible packaging provides a barrier against moisture, oxygen, and other contaminants, making it a popular choice moving forward, as the report projects a CAGR of 26.55% over the course of the decade.

The 273-page report goes into further detail as to why metalized flexible packaging is expected to see such rapid growth, as the thin metal layer is extremely lightweight and easy to transport, which makes it an ideal choice for companies looking to reduce their carbon footprint. Metalized flexible packaging is also cost-effective and can be produced in large quantities.

The report also identifies major players in the market, with the efforts of companies like Polyplex, Jindal Poly Films, Constantia Flexibles, DUNMORE, Ultimet Films Ltd., UFlex Limited, Treofan Group, Cosmo Films Ltd., Sealed Air, Transcontinental Inc., SRF India, Mondi, Accured Plastic Ltd., Celplast Metallized Product, and All Foils, Inc. all being discussed.

Aluminum-based flexible packaging is still expected to lead the market, as it is widely used in the food and beverage sector thanks to its ability to maintain freshness and quality of packaged products.

By 2030, Asia Pacific is expected to be the leading region when it comes to metalized flexible packaging, with North America also projected to continue its growth in the market as well.

To learn more about the report, please visit https://www.skyquestt.com/report/metalized-flexible-packaging-market.



