Koehler Paper, part of the Koehler Group and a leader in the development and production of high-quality specialty paper, has announced that its flexible packaging paper portfolio for the fast food industry is now free from acrylates, making it a sustainable and environmentally friendly alternative to the packaging paper currently used in the sector.

The change comes months after the launch of a variety of fast food paper packaging products. In October 2022, Koehler Paper launched Koehler NexPlus Wrap®, a paper designed for burger packaging with extremely low grammage, onto the fast-food market. Then, with Koehler NexPlus® OGR, the company also brought an oil- and grease-resistant, sustainable paper onto the market, which is suitable for packaging foods such as fries, sandwiches, wraps, and burritos. The solutions that were originally launched as Koehler NexPure® paper have now been developed further and are available with immediate effect as Koehler NexPlus® paper. The paper is made exclusively of pulp from certified sustainable forestry and controlled sources as its fiber material.

“With this evolution, we have produced sustainable fast-food packaging that is entirely free from acrylates and fluorinated chemical coatings while offering the same properties as packaging that does include these,” said Christoph Wachter, Head of the Flexible Packaging Paper division at Koehler Paper. “This ensures that the paper is also fully recyclable.”

Back in 2019, Koehler Paper heavily invested in flexible packaging paper with its new production line 8. Since then, the largest MG paper machine in the world has been producing flexible packaging paper with barrier coatings with a wide range of functions. These include, in particular, odor, grease, mineral oil, and even oxygen barriers.

To learn more about Koehler Paper, please visit https://www.koehler.com.



