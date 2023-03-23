Creation Reprographics, a company that specializes packaging artwork, reprographics and plate production, has helped leading dried fruit, nuts and snacks business, Whitworths, support brand-wide sustainability by going solvent-free in its flexible packaging prepress.

Aiming to further reduce the carbon impact of its packaging, Whitworths has now moved its flexible packaging designs to water-washable Fujifilm Flenex-FW flexo plates, manufactured by Creation.

In line with the company’s investment in packaging circularity and recyclability, the move marks another key change in the sustainability journey of Whitworths. Eliminating the need for solvents in prepress, Flenex-FW plate technology reduces energy use requirements and removes harmful VOC washout.

“We are delighted to partner with Whitworths and manufacture water-washable flexo plates for its diverse product range,” said Matt Francklow, Managing Director at Creation. “Our work with Whitworths really amplifies an important message; sustainability, value and quality are not mutually exclusive with the support of a dedicated partner like Creation.”

In addition to supplying high-performance flexo plates to its customers in the packaging and label sectors, Creation also operates as a ‘Flenex-FW Centre of Excellence’. Believing that hands-on experience is the best way to appreciate the technology, Creation invites printers to see the plates in action at its headquarters in Daventry, UK.

Creation specializes in packaging and label reprographics that contribute to print supply chain sustainability. In addition to its water-washable flexo plate technology, the business also offers a suite of services that help printers to optimize their resources and control costs, including color management and digital workflow solutions.

“As part of our long-term sustainability strategy, we are driving towards true circularity and we dream of a world where nothing goes to waste,” added Mark Oaten, Packaging Innovation Manager at Whitworths. “The work doesn’t stop with material innovation, however. We knew there would be further opportunities to lower our carbon impact, and as a go-to name in label and packaging prepress solutions, we knew that Creation would be able to help us find those opportunities.”

